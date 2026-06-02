Royals Call Up 26-Year-Old Right-Hander for First Major League Opportunity

The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that they have called up 26-year-old right-hander Beck Way from Triple-A Omaha.

Way is a right-handed pitcher acquired by Kansas City from the New York Yankees in July 2022.

The right-hander was in the midst of his third season with the Storm Chasers before receiving the call. So far this season, he has pitched well for Omaha and is putting together the best campaign of his professional career.

Beck Way has taken a major step forward this season

Feb 19, 2025; Surprise, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Beck Way (95) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

So far this season with the Storm Chasers, Way has logged 30 innings while posting a 4.50 ERA and recording 42 strikeouts. He currently owns a 33.6% strikeout rate, which ranks in the 90th percentile, according to Prospect Savant.

Along with that, he owns an 8% walk rate and a 29.5% whiff rate.

Way features a five-pitch arsenal consisting of a four-seam fastball, sinker, cutter, changeup and sweeper.

He has the ability to blow hitters away with his velocity. His four-seam fastball sits in the upper 90s, and his sinker also comes in with plenty of heat, averaging in the mid-90s.

In April, Way was named the Storm Chasers' Pitcher of the Month. With the way he had been throwing the ball, it was clear his major league debut was on the doorstep.

“I feel confident,” Way said, according to Austin Thomas. “I feel like I put in a lot of hard work, so every time I go out there, I'm just super loose right now, super comfortable.”

The Royals' bullpen has struggled throughout the season. Kansas City currently owns the third-highest bullpen ERA in MLB at 5.08, according to FanGraphs.

More specifically, the Royals' late-inning group has been a major concern this season.

With Carlos Estévez sidelined for most of the season, Matt Strahm missing much of May and Lucas Erceg struggling to slam the door, Kansas City's pitching staff has faced its share of challenges.

Way has the high-leverage arsenal to earn a role at the back end of the Royals' bullpen.

Seeing Kansas City give other players an opportunity to showcase their talent is encouraging given the team's current state. It is especially exciting considering the season Way has put together in Triple-A.