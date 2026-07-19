Stephen Kolek Placed on 15-Day Injured List as Royals' Injury Woes Continue

It has been a rough first half of the 2026 season for the Kansas City Royals. At 40-59, Kansas City has also been plagued by injuries that have affected every part of the roster.

In 2025, the Royals' rotation was haunted by injuries. Unfortunately, the same has been true this season.

Kansas City announced Sunday that another starting pitcher has been placed on the injured list.

Stephen Kolek lands on 15-day injured list

Jun 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Stephen Kolek (32) reacts after a defensive stop during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Royals announced before Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres that starting pitcher Stephen Kolek was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain. Kolek was reinstated from the restricted list/family medical leave.

Kolek made a rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on Saturday with the hope of returning to Kansas City as soon as this week. Instead, he exited the outing early with a right flexor strain, leaving his timeline uncertain.

This is another injury setback for Kansas City. Kolek has put together a solid 2026 campaign and has been a productive arm for the Royals this year.

Through 54 innings this season, Kolek owns a 4.50 ERA. One of the biggest strengths of the 29-year-old's campaign has been his ability to limit walks. He has issued just 12 walks, good for a 5.4% walk rate that ranks in the 93rd percentile, according to Statcast.

Another area in which Kolek has found success is generating ground balls. He has posted a 46% ground-ball rate this season.

Kolek's production this year was highlighted by his second career complete-game shutout in late May. In a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander dominated on the mound.

In 108 pitches, he allowed just four hits, one walk and struck out two batters. The victory, anchored by Kolek's complete-game shutout, snapped Kansas City's four-game losing streak.

Kolek joins Kris Bubic, who is on the 60-day injured list, and Cole Ragans, whose 2026 season ended after undergoing left elbow surgery. The injuries continue to for Kansas City, adding to an already frustrating season.