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Inside The Royals

Royals' Farm System: Who Delivered Strong April Performances?

Let's see how April went
Brian Sparks|
May 6, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Eric Cerantola (61) makes his Major League debut during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
May 6, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Eric Cerantola (61) makes his Major League debut during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

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Kansas City Royals

The month of April is in the books, which means the 2026 season is officially one month old. In the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline,” hosts Jared Perkins and Kevin O’Brien discuss the players who stood out in the Kansas City Royals’ farm system during April, along with updates and names to watch in the Complex League.

Most recently, relief pitcher Eric Cerantola received the call to the majors and made his MLB debut during Kansas City’s recent series against the Cleveland Guardians. Perkins and O’Brien discuss what they saw from Cerantola during his debut and the impact he could have moving forward.

When it comes to the Arizona Complex League, names like Grayson Saunier and Darrison Garcia are brought up. Perkins and O’Brien discuss both pitchers and hitters to watch as the season continues.

Players all throughout the Royals’ minor league system are discussed during the episode. Names like Beck Way and Oscar Rayo have earned praise for their recent performances. Josh Hammond was also highlighted after swinging the bat well for Low-A Columbia.

These names and much more are discussed in the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline” on Kansas City Sports Network.

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Brian Sparks
BRIAN SPARKS

Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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