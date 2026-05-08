Royals' Farm System: Who Delivered Strong April Performances?

The month of April is in the books, which means the 2026 season is officially one month old. In the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline,” hosts Jared Perkins and Kevin O’Brien discuss the players who stood out in the Kansas City Royals’ farm system during April, along with updates and names to watch in the Complex League.

Most recently, relief pitcher Eric Cerantola received the call to the majors and made his MLB debut during Kansas City’s recent series against the Cleveland Guardians. Perkins and O’Brien discuss what they saw from Cerantola during his debut and the impact he could have moving forward.

When it comes to the Arizona Complex League, names like Grayson Saunier and Darrison Garcia are brought up. Perkins and O’Brien discuss both pitchers and hitters to watch as the season continues.

Players all throughout the Royals’ minor league system are discussed during the episode. Names like Beck Way and Oscar Rayo have earned praise for their recent performances. Josh Hammond was also highlighted after swinging the bat well for Low-A Columbia.

These names and much more are discussed in the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline” on Kansas City Sports Network.