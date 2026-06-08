Royals Infielder Emerging as Key Contributor During Recent Offensive Surge

The Kansas City Royals are starting to find a groove. After being swept in back-to-back series, they have responded by winning each of their last two series. With a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, Kansas City secured the series win and has now won five of its last seven games.

The offense has seemingly found a spark, scoring 40 runs over its last seven games. Players such as Vinnie Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone have been swinging the bat well lately.

But one player has been red hot at the plate during Kansas City's recent success.

Michael Massey has been highly productive at the plate

May 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey (19) hits a double against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Second baseman Michael Massey has been finding his groove at the plate. He has provided consistent production while helping anchor the back end of the Royals' lineup over the past couple of weeks.

Over the past 15 days, Massey has slashed .342/.366/.605 with a .971 OPS and three home runs in 38 at-bats.

Massey is not just making contact, he is consistently squaring up the baseball and hitting it hard. That is reflected in his 91.1 mph average exit velocity and 31.2% squared-up rate, according to Statcast.

The 28-year-old has consistently put together quality at-bats and solid approaches at the plate as of late.

Many know what Massey can bring to the lineup, but injuries have limited him in recent years.

In 2025, Massey dealt with several injuries, including a left ankle sprain, a hairline fracture in his right wrist after being hit by a pitch during a rehab assignment and lingering back issues.

Massey spent the first month of the 2026 season on the injured list while recovering from a Grade 2 left calf strain he suffered during spring training in early March.

But it is clear that when Massey is healthy and on the field, he brings a lot to the table.

Not only has Massey produced at the plate, but he has also been a reliable defender at second base. He currently ranks fourth among MLB second basemen with six Outs Above Average.

With Jonathan India's season cut short by labral repair surgery, Massey has emerged as the Royals' primary option at second base.

The hope is that Massey can continue his strong play while the offense rides its recent momentum as Kansas City looks to climb back up the AL Central standings.