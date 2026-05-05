Royals Turn to Stephen Kolek for Start as Noah Cameron Misses Time

The Kansas City Royals announced shortly after their 6-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday that Noah Cameron is dealing with back tightness. Right-hander Stephen Kolek will make his first start of the season Tuesday.

Going into spring training, one roster battle centered on the fifth spot in the rotation. While Cameron was the frontrunner, Kolek remained in the mix. In late February, Kolek suffered a Grade 1 left oblique strain, which landed him on the 15-day injured list to start the season.

After completing four rehab starts, Kolek will make his first start of the 2026 season for the Royals.

Stephen Kolek looked great in Kansas City last year

Sep 11, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Stephen Kolek (32) celebrates a double play in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Kolek arrived in Kansas City in late July of 2025 with Ryan Bergert via a trade that sent catcher Freddy Fermin to the San Diego Padres. With injuries plaguing the Royals’ rotation last season, pitching depth was much needed as they moved through the year.

Kolek did not disappoint as he was highly effective in a small sample size in Kansas City last season. In five starts, he recorded a quality start in each outing, logging 33 innings with a 1.91 ERA and a 0.76 WHIP.

He is not a pitcher who is going to go out and dominate hitters with strikeout stuff. That showed in the 16.7% strikeout rate he posted in 2025, according to Statcast. What makes him effective is his ability to induce weak contact and generate ground balls.

Last year, Kolek posted a 51.7% ground-ball rate. This is nothing new for the 29-year-old, as he recorded an even better 56.4% ground-ball rate in 2024.

Hitters had trouble finding the barrel against Kolek, as he posted a 6.1% barrel rate last season, a result of the soft contact he induces.

If Kolek brings what he showed during his five starts last year to the mound Tuesday, things could get interesting in the rotation. Not only is Cameron dealing with back tightness, but he also has not been pitching his best, posting a 5.40 ERA over his first 31.2 innings.

Kolek will take the mound Tuesday in Game 2 of the Guardians series. With a winning streak on the line, he will look to help extend it with a strong first outing in his season debut.