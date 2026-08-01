Royals Midseason Prospect Standouts Highlight Farm System

In the latest episode of "Royals Pipeline," hosts Jared Perkins and Kevin O'Brien shared their final thoughts on the Kansas City Royals' 2026 draft class and highlighted the organization's top prospects at the midway point of the season.

One of the biggest conversations surrounded the Royals' draft class. Perkins and O'Brien praised Kansas City's balance of college and high school talent. They also addressed concerns surrounding 19th-round pick Hudson Devine.

The hosts also touched on first-round pick Zion Rose. While some fans were confused by the selection, Perkins and O'Brien argued the Royals viewed Rose as one of the best bats available and valued the financial flexibility his signing created.

The conversation then shifted to the MLB trade deadline. The hosts believe Kansas City is more likely to target upper-level prospects who could contribute as soon as the 2027 season rather than younger players in the lower levels of the minor leagues.

Perkins and O'Brien also handed out midseason awards for the Royals' minor league system. Players such as Blake Mitchell, J.C. Vanek, Josh Hammond and Derlin Figueroa were recognized for their strong performances during the first half of the season.

On the pitching side, names such as Kendry Chourio, David Shields and Michael Lombardi received some of the highest praise from the hosts.

Check out the latest episode of "Royals Pipeline" on KC Sports Network for the full breakdown and much more.