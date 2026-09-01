Royals Roster Moves: Drew Waters Back With Kansas City in September Shakeup

On Tuesday, MLB active rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players. With John Schreiber heading to the New York Yankees, the Kansas City Royals had room to add two players, plus a replacement for Schreiber.

Kansas City announced a series of roster moves ahead of its first game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. The moves were not nearly what many expected.

The most surprising move was the Royals selecting outfielder Drew Waters from Triple-A Omaha. Waters was not among the players expected to be added to the roster. The 27-year-old has spent parts of four seasons with Kansas City from 2022-25 but was designated for assignment by the organization ahead of Opening Day.

Waters then cleared outright waivers and reported to Omaha, where he has spent the entire 2026 season. With the Storm Chasers, the outfielder has slashed .251/.312/.420 with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs in 367 at-bats.

May 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Drew Waters (8) at bat against the Cincinnati Reds during the game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since making his debut, Waters has logged 620 at-bats while slashing .234/.300/.369. He is now set to make his 2026 debut following his selection to the roster.

The second player involved in the roster moves was right-handed pitcher Easton McGee, who was recalled from Omaha. The 28-year-old has logged big league time with the Royals this season, though in a small sample size.

McGee has pitched 5 1/3 innings for Kansas City this season but struggled during his limited time on the mound. While he has struck out six batters, the right-hander has allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits. Now, he will get another opportunity with the Royals.

The third and final player involved in the roster moves was Nolan Hoffman, who was also recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Before being acquired by Kansas City at the trade deadline, Hoffman logged 4 2/3 innings with the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while striking out two batters.

The 29-year-old is now set to make his Royals debut after recording 14 strikeouts over 8 2/3 innings with the Storm Chasers.