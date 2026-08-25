What’s Next for Lucas Erceg Following Royals Demotion, Michael Massey’s Emergence: One Royal Way
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The Kansas City Royals’ bullpen has not had the greatest season. More specifically, the late-inning group has struggled to stay healthy and close out games.
In the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” host Joel Penfield discussed a handful of topics, with the main focus centered on the Royals’ decision to option Lucas Erceg to Triple-A Omaha following his continued struggles.
Erceg entered the first game of the Athletics series with a 9-4 lead but allowed two singles and a walk before being pulled from the game. Penfield highlighted just how significant Erceg’s decline in production has been.
Despite Erceg’s struggles this season, Penfield believes he can turn things around and eventually return to the Royals’ bullpen.
Penfield then discussed Michael Massey, who has put together a solid season for Kansas City. Penfield touched on whether Massey has done enough to establish himself as the Royals’ second baseman moving forward.
His production could play a significant role in Kansas City’s offseason plans. If Massey has established himself as the team’s second baseman, Penfield believes the Royals can devote more resources to other areas of need, such as the pitching staff.
Speaking of the pitching staff, Penfield then looked ahead to next season. Carlos Duran was one name he brought up following the right-hander’s Royals debut. Penfield highlighted Duran’s fastball, slider and deceptive delivery, noting that he could potentially earn a spot in Kansas City’s bullpen next season.
This and much more are discussed on the latest episode of “One Royal Way” on the KC Sports Network.
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Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow royals_kcsn