What’s Next for Lucas Erceg Following Royals Demotion, Michael Massey’s Emergence: One Royal Way

The Kansas City Royals’ bullpen has not had the greatest season. More specifically, the late-inning group has struggled to stay healthy and close out games.

In the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” host Joel Penfield discussed a handful of topics, with the main focus centered on the Royals’ decision to option Lucas Erceg to Triple-A Omaha following his continued struggles.

Erceg entered the first game of the Athletics series with a 9-4 lead but allowed two singles and a walk before being pulled from the game. Penfield highlighted just how significant Erceg’s decline in production has been.

Despite Erceg’s struggles this season, Penfield believes he can turn things around and eventually return to the Royals’ bullpen.

Penfield then discussed Michael Massey, who has put together a solid season for Kansas City. Penfield touched on whether Massey has done enough to establish himself as the Royals’ second baseman moving forward.

His production could play a significant role in Kansas City’s offseason plans. If Massey has established himself as the team’s second baseman, Penfield believes the Royals can devote more resources to other areas of need, such as the pitching staff.

Speaking of the pitching staff, Penfield then looked ahead to next season. Carlos Duran was one name he brought up following the right-hander’s Royals debut. Penfield highlighted Duran’s fastball, slider and deceptive delivery, noting that he could potentially earn a spot in Kansas City’s bullpen next season.

This and much more are discussed on the latest episode of “One Royal Way” on the KC Sports Network.