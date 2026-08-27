Royals Roster Moves: Michael Massey Lands on Injured List, Anthony Gose Returns to Mound

The Kansas City Royals announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. The most notable move involved infielder Michael Massey, whom Kansas City placed on the seven-day concussion injured list.

Massey exited Tuesday’s game early after hitting his head on the ground while making an impressive play at second base. The Royals provided an update following his exit, confirming that he sustained a head impact but was doing well.

The second baseman is having a solid year both at the plate and in the field. He has been extremely productive and is playing his way into a larger role with Kansas City next season.

With Massey sidelined, the Royals recalled infielder Josh Rojas from Triple-A Omaha. Rojas is currently slashing .224/.253/.303 in 76 at-bats this season. The 32-year-old will provide Kansas City with a versatile option in the infield while Massey recovers.

Another intriguing move the Royals made was selecting the contract of left-handed pitcher Anthony Gose. The 36-year-old outfielder-turned-pitcher has not appeared on a big league mound since his time with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024.

Right-handed pitcher Beck Way also returned from his rehab assignment. Way was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back spasms and tightness. In a corresponding move, right-hander Mason Black was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

This is an unfortunate setback for Massey, who is currently having a strong season. Meanwhile, Gose returns to a big league mound and is set to make his Royals debut.