Noah Cameron Struggles Early in 2026: Is This the Start of a Sophomore Slump?

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron entered the 2026 season following an impressive rookie year.

In 2025, Cameron emerged as a steady presence in the Royals’ rotation, posting a 2.99 ERA over 138.1 innings. His performance led to a fourth-place finish in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

There were high expectations for Cameron entering 2026, and for good reason. However, the 26-year-old has gotten off to a rough start this season.

Is Cameron dealing with a sophomore slump?

Apr 18, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron (65) reacts during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Due to injuries in Kansas City’s rotation last season, the Royals made moves at the trade deadline to add arms, acquiring Bailey Falter, Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek. Those injuries also gave Cameron an opportunity to showcase what he could bring to the team.

When right-hander Michael Lorenzen signed with the Colorado Rockies this offseason, it opened a spot in the rotation. While there was a competition this spring for the fifth spot, Cameron’s rookie year was too strong to overlook, and he began the season in that role.

Through Cameron’s first 31.2 innings, he has posted a 5.40 ERA with a pitching run value of minus-6, according to Statcast.

In Thursday’s rubber match against the Athletics, Cameron went 5.1 innings, allowing nine hits and four earned runs. While he generated 14 whiffs, he started slowly, allowing nine baserunners in the first two innings.

The left-hander has not had issues finding the zone, posting a 7.7% walk rate. However, he appears to be catching too much of the zone and leaving pitches over the plate, as the long ball has hurt him this season.

Cameron has allowed five home runs in his first six starts. Opponents are making hard contact against him, as he holds a 14.1% barrel rate and a 47.1% hard-hit rate.

One of the things that set him apart last year was his ability to limit hard contact, as hitters struggled to find the barrel when he was on the mound. He finished the season with a 6.3% barrel rate.

While this is a small sample size of just six starts and there is still plenty of baseball left to be played, it is not the start many expected from Cameron. With the Royals’ pitching depth already impacted by injuries, he will look to bounce back in May.