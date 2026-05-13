Royals Utility Man Becoming Hard To Ignore During Strong Start

The Kansas City Royals fell to the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series. The game featured first-inning home runs from Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez, but one player in particular came through in a huge moment.

Utility man Nick Loftin has put together a productive season so far. He has taken advantage of his opportunities and continued to produce offensively.

Loftin delivered a massive swing for Kansas City when they needed it most on Tuesday.

Nick Loftin is thriving in pinch-hitting opportunities

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Nick Loftin (12) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

In the top of the sixth inning, the Royals trailed the White Sox 5-2. With runners on second and third and one out, Loftin came in to pinch-hit for Michael Massey. After working a full count, Loftin ripped a ball into left field.

He ended up at second base with a two-run double that scored Carter Jensen and Isaac Collins, pulling Kansas City within one run.

He was later driven in by an RBI single from Maikel Garcia to tie the game in the sixth inning.

In pinch-hit opportunities, Loftin has been perfect this season, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. The right-handed hitter has thrived when called upon.

Even outside of pinch-hitting situations, Loftin is off to a strong start this season. He is slashing .279/.385/.419 in 43 at-bats. Despite the small sample size, he is tied for seventh on the Royals with 12 RBIs and ranks fifth on the team in doubles with six.

Loftin is not a hitter who is going to display overwhelming power, but he consistently puts together quality at-bats and shows great plate discipline.

That has been reflected in a strong combination of metrics so far this season. Loftin owns a 15.7% chase rate, a 9.3% whiff rate, a 9.6% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate, according to Statcast. He has shown excellent discipline at the plate and consistently put together quality at-bats.

Loftin grinded through a solid spring training campaign that earned him a spot on the Opening Day roster. His success in camp has carried over into the regular season.

With the unfortunate news of Jonathan India having his season cut short, even more opportunities will now present themselves for Loftin as the season progresses. Combined with the production he has already provided, he is quickly making an impact when the Royals need him to.