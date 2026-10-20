The One Free Agent Who Makes Too Much Sense for the Royals

The Kansas City Royals have work to do this offseason if they want to return to contention. Bolstering their bullpen should arguably be at the top of their list, as the unit held the team back throughout the 2026 season.

When it comes to the free agent market, several pitchers fit the Royals’ needs. Names such as Adrian Morejon and David Bednar match what Kansas City is looking for this offseason. However, another name makes a lot of sense for the Royals.

Left-hander Steven Okert is coming off one of the best seasons of his nine-year major league career. The 35-year-old posted a 2.13 ERA across 67 2/3 innings, recording 68 strikeouts and a 0.87 WHIP. He also finished with a career-best 2.3 WAR.

Jul 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48) walks to the dugout after retiring the side against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City struggled to find reliable arms for high-leverage situations in 2026. Okert, however, thrived under pressure, making him an intriguing free agent who should be on the Royals’ radar this offseason.

The 35-year-old southpaw does not overpower hitters with his velocity, averaging 91 mph on his fastball, according to Statcast. Instead, he relies on a simplified pitch mix consisting of a slider, four-seam fastball and sinker, with the slider accounting for the majority of his pitches.

With this pitch mix, Okert finished the season with a 30.9% whiff rate and a 26.1% strikeout rate while limiting walks with a 5.4% walk rate. As mentioned, he does not rely primarily on his fastball. His breaking-pitch run value was 11, ranking in the 95th percentile.

Okert could address several of the Royals’ bullpen issues and would be a significant addition if Kansas City were to sign him this offseason.