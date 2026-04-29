What’s Next at Second Base for Royals After Jonathan India Injury?
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It was reported Tuesday by Anne Rogers of MLB.com that Kansas City Royals second baseman Jonathan India under went successful labral surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.
This is far from ideal for India, as the 2026 season was a pivotal one with free agency looming. Kansas City and India agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract this offseason to avoid arbitration.
Now, with him sidelined for the rest of the season, where does that leave the second base position? Fortunately for the Royals, they have more than one option to fill the void as they continue to navigate the season.
Kansas City has depth at second base
Before India arrived in Kansas City in late 2024, 28-year-old Michael Massey handled second base. After the trade between Kansas City and the Cincinnati Reds, the Royals experimented with both India and Massey at different positions.
Both saw time in left field, while India also logged time at third base. However, both primarily centered around second base for the majority of the 2025 season.
Now, with India out, Massey is the primary second baseman. Massey has also dealt with his fair share of setbacks, appearing in just 77 games in 2025 due to a handful of injuries and opening this season on the injured list with a calf strain. Since returning, he has been squaring up the ball well.
In 46 at-bats so far, Massey has posted a .239/.265/.413 slash line. He has been hitting the ball hard, as shown by a 44.4% hard-hit rate and a 28.0% squared-up rate, according to Statcast. He also has production to show for it, logging five doubles.
Along with Massey, utility man Nick Loftin is more than capable of holding down second base.
Loftin is off to a hot start at the plate. In his first 29 at-bats, he is slashing .276/.382/.379 and has been productive. That was highlighted in Kansas City’s 12-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, when he drove in a career-high four RBIs.
His approach at the plate has been strong, as his metrics show. He has been difficult to strike out, carrying an 8.8% strikeout rate. Like Massey, he has also been squaring up the ball well, posting a 34.9% squared-up rate.
With Massey hitting from the left side and Loftin from the right, it would not be surprising if the two form a platoon for the majority of the season.
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Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow royals_kcsn