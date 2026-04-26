Royals' Nick Loftin Making Most of Opportunities With Impact at the Plate

Kansas City Royals utility man Nick Loftin spent all of spring training fighting for an Opening Day roster spot. He was one of many players competing for a limited number of spots. With second baseman Michael Massey starting the season on the injured list, it temporarily opened a spot on the roster.

Loftin had a strong spring, slashing .295/.380/.523 over 44 at-bats. That performance helped him earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. However, it was clear that once Massey returned to full health, he would reclaim his spot. When Massey was activated from the injured list, Loftin was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

He did not stay there long, as he was recalled when second baseman Jonathan India was placed on the 10-day injured list. Since then, Loftin has taken advantage of every opportunity.

Nick Loftin has been highly productive at the plate

Aug 21, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Nick Loftin (12) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Loftin has been swinging the bat well as of late. Over the past week, he has slashed .333/.429/.417 with seven RBIs. In Saturday’s 12-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels, Loftin had a career night at the plate, driving in a career-high four RBIs.

In the past, Loftin has been productive against breaking balls, and that trend has continued this season. In 2025, he hit .267 against 178 breaking balls, according to Statcast. While the sample size is smaller this season, he is hitting .429 against 31 breaking balls thrown his way.

One thing that makes it easier for a manager to play a player like Loftin is his ability to handle multiple positions. His versatility across the infield and outfield gives Royals manager Matt Quatraro the flexibility to experiment with different lineups. It also benefits Loftin, as it creates more opportunities to stay in the lineup.

He has had multiple stints in the big leagues with Kansas City dating back to 2023, which was his most productive season to date. That year, he slashed .323/.368/.435 over his first 62 at-bats with the Royals.

The 27-year-old has definitely been making the most of his opportunities. He is in the lineup again for the third straight game in Sunday’s series finale against the Angels, as the Royals look to complete their first sweep of the 2026 season.