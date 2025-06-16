Royals Fall Several Spots In MLB's Latest Power Rankings
The Kansas City Royals are in the midst of quite the slump. They were swept over the weekend by The Athletics and have fallen to 34-38.
They are within striking distance in the American League Wild Card race, but are now 11 1/2 games back in the AL Central. The main culprit for their struggles has been their offense. The pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain.
But without much offense, it's going to be hard for the Royals to get back into contention.
In Bleacher Report's latest power rankings, Kansas City had fallen six spots to No. 21 out of all 30 teams.
"Superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (.805 OPS, 34 XBH, 21 SB) and breakout ace Kris Bubic (13 GS, 1.92 ERA, 82 K, 79.2 IP) are both safe bets to be part of the AL roster, especially if Witt ends up leading the fan vote at shortstop. Will under-the-radar third baseman Maikel Garcia (.847 OPS, .309 BA, 27 XBH, 15 SB) join them?" Joel Reuter writes.
The Royals have several players that are performing well and could be part of the AL All-Star roster next month, but they still aren't getting enough out of their offense.
Unless they turn things around offensively or add an impact bat at the trade deadline, then it would hard to imagine them changing the trajectory of their season. If they can't turn things around, it's going to be a very long summer in Kansas City.
We'll see if they can get something going.
