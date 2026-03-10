Aaron Judge Commends Bobby Witt Jr. Following Defensive Showcase

Team USA improved to 3-0 in the World Baseball Classic with a 5-3 win over Mexico on Monday. The game featured strong production at the plate and standout defense, highlighted by Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who put on a defensive clinic.

Witt is widely regarded as one of baseball’s best players, a true five-tool talent with the ability to impact the game in multiple ways. His combination of contact, power, speed, arm strength and fielding makes him one of the most entertaining players in the sport.

Players around the league understand Witt’s impact. New York Yankees superstar and Team USA captain Aaron Judge spoke about Witt’s caliber in a postgame interview following Monday’s win on Fox.

Judge had high praise and encouraging words for Witt

Mar 9, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; United States infielder Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a double in the fourth inning against Mexico at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“It’s one of the reasons he’s one of the best players in the game, if not the best player in the game. It’s just consistently day in and day out, he does it on both sides of the ball, and he makes plays like that that win you a ballgame. You know, there’s only maybe one or two individuals in the game that can do that, and he’s one of them,” Judge said.

Praise from not only the captain of the team you are representing, but also one of baseball’s best players, is not something to take lightly.

Witt has accomplished a great deal in his four-year career, building an impressive track record. Some believe that if not for sharing the American League with Judge, he might already have an MVP award of his own.

That dates back to 2024, when Witt established himself as one of the sport’s best players, slashing .332/.389/.588 with 32 home runs, 109 RBIs and 211 hits.

Unfortunately for Witt, Judge was just as dominant, crushing 58 home runs while batting .322, a performance that earned him the AL MVP Award.

As the saying goes, “game recognizes game.” That is exactly what Judge did when he praised Witt during the interview.

Expectations are high for Witt entering the upcoming season as the Royals look to rebound after missing the postseason last year. Early signs suggest he is ready and aiming to be a driving force behind Kansas City’s success in 2026.