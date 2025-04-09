Royals 25-Year-Old Prospect Predicted To 'Steal' Roster Spot From MLB Hurler
The Kansas City Royals' pitching staff hasn't been spotless in 2024, but it's back to its old tricks over the past few games.
Now on a three-game winning streak, the Royals have taken to shutting down the opposition, and that's mostly been the work of the starters. Kris Bubic, Michael Lorenzen, and Cole Ragans have pitched brilliantly on consecutive days.
Not every member of the pitching staff has been up to snuff, however. Specifically, lefty reliever Sam Long has been a mess through five appearances, and fellow southpaw Angel Zerpa has been fairly shaky as well.
This team could certainly use some new left-handed options. Fortunately, one of their top prospects, 25-year-old lefty Noah Cameron not only fits the bill, but looks brilliant so far through two starts in Triple-A this season.
Earlier this week, FanSided's Tremayne Person predicted that at some point during the 2025 campaign, Cameron would "steal" a roster spot, presumably from Long or one of the other lefties if struggles persist.
Noah Cameron has quietly become one of the most intriguing arms in the Royals system. Now in Triple-A Omaha, Cameron’s rise has been built on precision and poise.
"The rotation is crowded. But with the Royals’ bullpen continuing to show signs of instability, a mid-season role shift could open the door for Cameron as a left-handed long reliever or multi-inning (relief option). If he dominates in Omaha, it’ll be tough to justify leaving him there much longer."
Cameron, 25, has allowed just one earned run in 11 innings this season, striking out 11, walking four, and allowing five hits. He had a 3.08 ERA in 25 starts last season, 16 in Double-A and nine in Triple-A. He seems to only be getting better at limiting opposing batting averages, too.
A lot of turnover typically happens during a major league season, so it wouldn't exactly be a surprise to see Cameron make his debut. But if he can be effective, the Royals might have an extremely useful swingman for the stretch run.
