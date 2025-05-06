Royals GM Hints At Promotion Timeline For No. 1 Prospect Jac Caglianone
The Kansas City Royals have been winning, and that's cooled some of the fervor of fans who want top prospect Jac Caglianone in the big leagues.
Caglianone, 22, was the Royals' first-round pick in the 2024 draft, and he's been crushing the baseball this season. The 6-foot-5 first baseman earned a promotion to Double-A after lighting spring training on fire, and since the promotion, he's batted .314 with six home runs and a .938 OPS in 27 games.
As the Royals have been one of the least powerful lineups in Major League Baseball all season, many have wondered when Caglianone would progress his way toward the show. There's still one more level to climb, but for all intents and purposes, he looks like a big-leaguer in the box.
However, on Monday, Royals general manager and president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo seemed to hint that fans should pump the brakes a bit on their expectations.
Picollo was asked about the timeline for bringing up Caglianone before the Royals' game with the Chicago White Sox, and while he was thrilled with the slugger's progress, he emphasized that there was "no timetable" at the moment.
"We're not in any rush to get him to Triple-A," Picollo said, per Matt Foster of KSHB 41 News.
"Not saying it hasn't been discussed, it's just there's no timetable on it. We like what he's doing... We're trying to let him develop as a hitter. And when this offense settles in, that might be the proper time for him to come up."
It's hard to be patient when we're talking about a hitter with Caglianone's potential. He's already hitting the ball harder than 95 percent of big leaguers can dream of doing, and it looks as though his all-around offensive game is improving by the day.
But lest we forget: Caglianone is also trying to learn to play the corner outfield to make room for both himself and Vinnie Pasquantino in the major league lineup. That's as important to see as any success he has at the plate.
More MLB: Insider Urges Royals To Reunite With 48-HR Angels Slugger In May Blockbuster