Three Free Agent Pitchers That Could Still Help Playoff Contenders

We’re only a couple of weeks into the 2026 MLB season, and already some glaring weaknesses have emerged for some teams. Whether it’s due to underperforming players, injuries or a general lack of depth, it’s quickly become evident that some teams are in need of reinforcements.

Well, there were many experienced players that went unsigned in MLB free agency, and more than a handful remain on the open market as the new season gets underway. In particular, there are some veteran starting pitchers who certainly seem as if they could make significant contributions to postseason contenders as the long season progresses.

Teams such as the Cubs and Blue Jays are experiencing some early difficulties when it comes to their starting pitching. Chicago is without Justin Steele, who remains on the 60-day IL, and also lost Cade Horton and Matthew Boyd to the injured list. As for Toronto, the team is already without Jose Berrios, Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage, and lost Cody Ponce to a long-term injury during his first start of the season, too. The Diamondbacks and Braves are also dealing with their share of starting pitching injuries. These teams, among others, could find themselves prowling the market for additional arms before long.

As the list of teams needing some aid on the mound continues to grow, interest in the remaining free-agent pitchers should increase in correlation. Here’s a look at some guys who could get a call midseason as teams reassess their pitching situations.

Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito pitched in 2025 for the Red Sox. | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Giolito wasn’t scooped up this offseason, making him arguably the league’s top available free agent. He missed the entire 2024 season but returned in ‘25 and pitched 145 innings for the Red Sox, making 24 starts throughout the season. He pitched to a 3.41 ERA with 121 strikeouts and 56 walks.

Despite posting solid numbers last season, the 31-year-old didn’t attract much interest in the offseason due to concerns over his durability after he experienced discomfort in his surgically repaired elbow in ‘25. As injury woes mount for teams, however, it wouldn’t be surprising for Giolito to wind up on a big-league roster before long. He may not be the same pitcher that racked up a 5.4 WAR and made the All-Star Game in 2019, but he’s made 204 starts and is approaching 1,200 strikeouts for his career.

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Frankie Montas

Frankie Montas pitched in 2025 for the Mets. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Montas’s 3.7 WAR season with the Athletics when he finished sixth in AL Cy Young voting feels like a distant memory at this point. He’s struggled since that season in 2019, bouncing around the league and failing to find his footing while also dealing with injury woes. Now, at age 33, Montas finds himself without a team in 2026, but that could change quickly.

Montas owns a career ERA of 4.20 across 136 starts. He made just nine appearances for the Mets last season, logging a 6.28 ERA before the sides parted ways during the offseason. His recent struggles may have left teams hesitating in the offseason, but if there’s a club that’s hesitant to reach into its minor-league arsenal, Montas could be a viable addition to the back end of a contender’s starting rotation.

Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson pitched for the Angels in 2025. | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Anderson could be an intriguing lefty addition for a team lacking one. He had a solid season last year, posting a 1.9 WAR across 26 starts for the Angels, during which he had 104 strikeouts and 57 walks across 136 1/3 innings of work. The year prior, he had a 2.9 WAR and approached 180 innings.

At 36 years old, Anderson is an experienced lefty who could certainly fill a need for a number of teams. He is one of just 12 active southpaws with more than 200 starts in their career, and that experience could be big for a team looking to solidify its standing as a contender for the postseason.

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