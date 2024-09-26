Tigers Announcer Jason Benetti Gives Call of the Year After Crucial Win vs. Rays
There is some magic happening at Comerica Park, as the Detroit Tigers fight to make the postseason amid a sensational second half of the 2024 MLB season.
The Tigers overcame a 3–0 deficit to stun the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, 4–3, in order to keep a firm grasp on one of the final two AL wild-card spots. Following Thursday's victory, Detroit needs just two more wins in their remaining three games in order to clinch a spot in the postseason.
As Jason Foley closed the door on the Rays with a 98-mph fastball to cap off Thursday's win, commentator Jason Benetti delivered an incredible call of the moment.
"A city that doesn't care about the odds has a baseball team to match," Benetti said.
Chills.
Benetti captured the scenes at Comerica Park perfectly, needing just one sentence to offer a fitting description of this year's Tigers squad.
Detroit was a total postseason afterthought at the start of the year and throughout much of the first half of the season. After a slow start, the team is 37–24 since the All-Star break, having turned their fortunes around massively during their unexpected run.
Now knocking on the door of the postseason, it'll be pandemonium in Detroit if they call clinch a berth.
