Tigers Announcer Jason Benetti Gives Call of the Year After Crucial Win vs. Rays

Karl Rasmussen

Detroit Tigers left fielder Matt Vierling slides to score a run against the Tampa Bay Rays as shortstop Trey Sweeney celebrates.
Detroit Tigers left fielder Matt Vierling slides to score a run against the Tampa Bay Rays as shortstop Trey Sweeney celebrates. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There is some magic happening at Comerica Park, as the Detroit Tigers fight to make the postseason amid a sensational second half of the 2024 MLB season.

The Tigers overcame a 3–0 deficit to stun the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, 4–3, in order to keep a firm grasp on one of the final two AL wild-card spots. Following Thursday's victory, Detroit needs just two more wins in their remaining three games in order to clinch a spot in the postseason.

As Jason Foley closed the door on the Rays with a 98-mph fastball to cap off Thursday's win, commentator Jason Benetti delivered an incredible call of the moment.

"A city that doesn't care about the odds has a baseball team to match," Benetti said.

Chills.

Benetti captured the scenes at Comerica Park perfectly, needing just one sentence to offer a fitting description of this year's Tigers squad.

Detroit was a total postseason afterthought at the start of the year and throughout much of the first half of the season. After a slow start, the team is 37–24 since the All-Star break, having turned their fortunes around massively during their unexpected run.

Now knocking on the door of the postseason, it'll be pandemonium in Detroit if they call clinch a berth.

