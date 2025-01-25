Detroit Tigers Can Fix 'Disappointing' Offseason by Signing Free-Agent Slugger
It has been a quiet offseason for the most part so far for the Detroit Tigers after an excellent 2024 campaign.
Coming into the winter, expectations were high for the Tigers. In the second half of the year, they were able to play some of the best baseball in the league and snapped a lengthy postseason drought.
In the playoffs, they proved that they could be a contender in the American League by eliminating the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card round.
While it was a great run in the playoffs, this was a team that had some flaws. The hope was that this offseason, Detroit would be aggressive in free agency or the trade market to make some improvements to areas of need. So far, that hasn’t happened.
As Spring Training gets closer, there are certainly a couple of different areas that the franchise could look to improve upon.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about what should be on the wish list for the Tigers before Spring Training. He highlighted their need for a bat and named Alex Bregman as the big prize they should be pursuing.
“It's been somewhat of a disappointing winter for the Tigers, but all will be forgiven if they find a way to land Alex Bregman. Per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, talks between the two sides are "at a standstill," he wrote.
With a lackluster offseason, the addition of Bregman would certainly change that narrative. So far in the lineup, the only major addition was Gleyber Torres, who will be starting at second base. While the former infielder for the New York Yankees has had a nice career, he likely won’t move the needle that much for the lineup.
However, a player like Bregman certainly would. The need to improve the middle of the lineup could arguably be the top priority still for Detroit. Last season, the lineup would certainly flounder at times, with outfielder Riley Greene being the one true star.
Adding the talented third baseman would not only help improve the middle of the order, but he also won a Gold Glove in 2024. With extensive postseason and World Series experience, he would also be a good player to have in the clubhouse to help lead this young group.
With the market starting to heat up a bit for Bregman, the Tigers should be one of the teams being aggressive in their pursuit. It has been far too quiet an offseason so far for a team that wants to be a contender in 2025. Adding the star third baseman would quickly change that narrative for the better.