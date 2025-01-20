Detroit Tigers Remain Best Fit for All-Star Third Baseman in Free Agency
It has been a quiet offseason so far for the Detroit Tigers, but that could still change with talented players available in free agency.
Coming into the winter, expectations for the Tigers were very different after a successful campaign in 2024. Detroit was able to get hot at the right time and had an excellent second half of the year.
With one of the best records in baseball after the All-Star break, the Tigers made the postseason and snapped a lengthy drought. Now, since they were just one win away from making the American League Championship Series, Detroit is back on the radar as a team that can contend.
However, despite their success, this was a team that had a number of flaws.
Improving their lineup was certainly a top priority, but not much has been done yet to accomplish that with Gleyber Torres being the most notable addition this offseason.
There is still time for Detroit to make a splash in free agency, as it wouldn’t be ideal to head into the upcoming campaign without adding a bat to the middle of the order.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com recently spoke about the best fit for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman. He mentions the Tigers as the team that makes the most sense for the star, and highlights why it makes sense for both sides.
“Even looking beyond his previous connection with Detroit manager A.J. Hinch from their time together in Houston, Bregman is a logical fit for a Tigers team with an unsettled hot-corner situation and the payroll flexibility to make a big splash.”
For most of the winter, these two sides have been linked together, and for good reason. There is an easy fit here for Detroit and for Bregman.
After years of winning with the Houston Astros, the talented third baseman likely wants to play for a contender in addition to being well compensated financially. The Tigers can now offer him both, especially considering they were the ones who eliminated the Astros in the postseason last year.
For a team that is still very young, Bregman would provide them with veteran leadership and a plethora of playoff and championship experience.
Since Detroit has two more years with Tarik Skubal under team control, they should really be prioritizing trying to win now. Adding the 30-year-old would not only solidify a questionable position for the Tigers, but also provide them with another All-Star-caliber player and a threat in the middle of their lineup.
The pairing of these two in free agency makes a ton of sense, and both sides should figure out a way to get it done.