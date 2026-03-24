Detroit Tigers Get It Right With Kevin McGonigle Opening Day Decision

Kevin McGonigle is officially a big leaguer.

The Tigers announced their top prospect has made the Opening Day roster, and it was a no-brainer. Detroit selected McGonigle with the 37th pick in the 2023 MLB draft as a prep infielder out of the Philadelphia area. He has done nothing but hit ever since, developing into the consensus No. 2 prospect in baseball. He projects to be part of MLB’s next wave of stars.

The 21-year-old infielder looked the part this spring, as he hit .250 with a .411 on-base percentage, while slugging .477 in 20 games. He had two doubles, one triple, two home runs and walked 11 times while striking out nine. He consistently created hard contact all spring. McGonigle started the spring as the best hitting prospect in baseball and ended it by showing he’s more than ready to be an everyday MLB player.

The Tigers are attempting to make a run this season, after reaching the playoffs in 2025. Ace Tarik Skubal is entering what is almost certainly his final season with the franchise, and the team added another frontline starter this offseason by inking Framber Valdez to a three-year, $115 million deal. Detroit is all in, and there is no way to put the team’s best lineup on the field with McGonigle sitting in the minors.

It’s yet to be seen what Detroit’s plan is. McGonigle split time between shortstop and third base this spring and could handle either. Javier Baez is the team’s incumbent shortstop, and while he’s a good defender, short may not be McGonigle’s long-term home. Third base is his best bet for now.

Adding McGonigle’s sweet lefty swing to a lineup that includes Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson should juice things up. As a team, the Tigers ranked 12th in .729 OPS and wRC+ (103) in 2025. They needed another bat.

McGonigle’s performance in the minor leagues and this spring cemented the fact that he had nothing left to prove. He earned a call-up, and the Tigers wisely rewarded him.

Kevin McGonigle career stats

McGonigle jumped right into pro ball after being drafted in 2023. He got 21 games under his belt at two levels and showed why the Tigers were so excited about him. He slashed .315/.452/.411 in those games, but was even better after earning a bump to A ball, where he went .350/.438/.475.

He continued to hit as he moved up the ladder in 2024. He played 74 games that season, spread over A ball and High A, and consistently pounded baseballs. He slashed .309/.401/.452, with 16 doubles, four triples, and five home runs. He produced a wRC+ of 145, but perhaps most impressive were his walk and strikeout rates.

McGonigle walked 14.0% of the time on the season, and 19.3% at High A. He only struck out in 8.5% of his at-bats, and reduced that to 7.0% at High A. Those numbers are beyond elite. To give you an idea, the average MLB strikeout rate in 2025 was roughly 23.1%, and the walk rate was 8.4%. McGonigle was operating on another level.

In 2025, he got even better. In 88 games over three levels, McGonigle slashed .305/.408/.583 with 31 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs. His wRC+ of 182 was a massive number, while he continued to produce elite walk (14.9%) and strikeout (11.6%) rates. He added a ton of power to his game last season, and typically that comes with a reduction in walks and an increase in strikeouts. It’s clear his bat is anything by typical.

The only thing that has held McGonigle back in the minors has been a fractured right hamate in 2024 and a badly sprained right ankle early in the 2025 season. That has led to him only playing 162 games over his first two full seasons of pro ball.

Given how he’s performed in that time, he didn’t need to show anything else before reaching the big leagues.

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