The Tigers Must Reluctantly Embrace Pitching Chaos Without Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal has loose bodies in his left elbow and the Tigers have a loose idea of when he'll return to the rotation. Where they will be when he does, though, is anyone's guess.

Right now the American League Central is tight. Detroit and Cleveland are tied at the top with .500 records and every team in the division is within 2 1/2 games. It's not prudent for the Tigers to provide a timeline regarding the two-time AL Cy Young winner once again anchoring a rotation now in complete disarray due to a spate of injuries and a lineup that hasn't been immune to them either. Three months seems like the best-case scenario. That's a long time to be without the best pitcher in baseball, especially when his turn every fifth day is providing a brief port in a storm.

On Monday night, the Tigers moved up first pitch against the Red Sox by 30 minutes in the hope they could play around a nasty weather pattern aiming for Comerica Park. Tyler Holton, for the second straight night, took the ball first. His scoreless inning set the stage for Ty Madden, back in the majors after missing all of 2025 due to a rotator cuff surgery. After five spotless innings and seven strikeouts, Detroit carried a 2–0 lead into the seventh inning. At that point the sky turned ominous. The teams played on while every fan an attendance took shelter. Ricky Vanasco, recalled from Triple A two days before Madden, allowed Boston to ignite a rally with a leadoff walk and couldn't survive the inning before surrendering four runs. By the time the radar cleared, the Tigers were well on their way to a 5–4 loss.

A.J. Hinch and the entire Tigers organization embraced pitching chaos in 2024 during their storybook run to the playoffs. It was out of necessity, yet it just kept working. Skubal went 18–4 that season and captured the pitching Triple Crown. The rest was an impromptu concoction, like a chef making a Sunday stew with whatever was left over. Hinch added a generous portion of Holton, a dash of Beau Brieske and Andrew Chafin, a little Will Vest to taste and and Keider Montero as garnish and—viola—a 31–13 run to the postseason.

That was meant to be a nostalgic memory for fans. The time a very specific brand of lightning was caught in a bottle and everything went right when it really shouldn't have. Now it's back and not as fun. This was certainly not the plan when they chose to keep Skubal amid frenzied speculation for the final year of his contract. Or when Casey Mize turned himself into a reliable No. 2 or when Reese Olsen took major strides. Certainly not when Jack Flaherty was welcomed back after a World Series run with the Dodgers and Justin Verlander agreed to run it back one more time, Expendables style, with his first organization.

But the injury bug has been a feature for Detroit. Skubal's setback continues a borderline unbelievable string of bad luck. Olsen underwent surgery and will miss all of 2026. Verlander has hip inflammation and just started throwing bullpens. Mize's abductor strain will keep him out until the middle of May. Troy Melton, who came in as a rookie and put up an impressive October, has been on the 60-day IL since March 10. Relievers Will Vest and Connor Seabold are on the 15-day IL. Jackson Jobe, who like Melton showed incredible promise in his first year, is trying to return by August after Tommy John surgery last year.

Tarik Skubal, left, called for a mound visit with the medical team during the final inning of his last start, but continued to finish the frame. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It gets worse. Center fielder Parker Meadows is on the 60-day IL after a nasty collision. Javier Baez just went down with an ankle sprain. At least Zach McKinstry is due to return any day after leaving an April 16 game with injury.

So nearing the quarter-mark of a season with high expectations built on navigating a winnable division and force-feeding Skubal postseason innings, the Tigers are stuck in neutral. Just when they were poised to get a lot healthier, the cornerstone of their rotation will be unavailable for months on end. Though Skubal's long-term future is very much in the air, it's a very good possibility that this summer will be the last time he dons the old English 'D'. Instead of feeling as though it's the beginning of something, it feels like it could be the end should things go wrong. What could be is teetering on the edge of becoming what could have been.

Handwringing won't help Hinch or the front office. The job now is to match a patchwork quilt in real time. To thrive instead of just survive. Sometimes it's brightest before the dawn.

Other times the skies just open, as they did to wash away the hastily laid plan—and a late lead—on Monday. When it rains, it pours, and Detroit is finding that out the hard way.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated