Detroit Tigers Top Free Agent Outfield Target Agrees to Deal With Blue Jays
The Detroit Tigers have been searching for upgrades offensively this winter, but until the ownership and front office put their money where their mouth is, they shouldn't expect to land anyone.
Now, another target is off the board.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a deal with Anthony Santander. The deal is pending a physical. Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 says its a five-year contract, although no financial terms have been released at the time of writing.
Santander was someone the Tigers could've used. While there were rightful questions about how he'd look defensively at Comerica Park, Detroit needs offensive help.
The switch-hitter is coming off the best showing of his career, blasting 44 home runs and posting a 134 OPS+.
It was the third straight season he had an OPS+ of 120 or better, showing the type of player he is at the dish.
The Tigers have time to add another bat, but with limited options on the market now, there aren't many ways they could go.
If they want someone, it's time to get a deal done.
Santander being on the market until Jan. 20 was a bit surprising, and while the money part has yet to be announced, it could've been due to him wanting for than the front office was willing to give.
Nonetheless, Detroit has yet to make a splash signing, and that's concerning heading into the year.
With Santander no longer available, their options are starting to dwindle.