4 Starting Pitchers for Detroit Tigers to Pursue in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are heading into free agency looking to make some improvements and take this team to the next level after an impressive end to the season.
As the Tigers head into 2025, the two main areas that they will look to improve are adding another starting pitcher to help compliment Tarik Skubal, and also adding a bat for the middle of the order.
Since Detroit was able to exceed all expectations in 2024, they won’t be flying under the radar this offseason. With Skubal leading the rotation and Riley Greene in the middle of the order, the Tigers are set up to be contenders once again in 2025.
However, in order to help take this team to the next level, some improvements will need to be made. With starting pitching being a need behind their ace, here are four starters that Detroit should pursue in free agency.
Michael Wacha
One pitcher who will more than likely be hitting the free agency market after declining his $16 million player option will be Michael Wacha. The Tigers know Wacha well from the Kansas City Royals and this could be a move that would help Detroit and weaken a team within their division.
Last season, the right-hander totaled a 13-8 record, 3.35 ERA, as he has really become a solid starter over the past few years.
Walker Buehler
It has been a tough few seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander, as it has been a long road back from his second Tommy John surgery. However, he is starting to look like his former self in the postseason, as he has had two strong starts in a row against the New York Mets and New York Yankees.
Buehler’s value on the free agent market is certainly going to be an interesting one, as when healthy he can be one of the best pitchers in the game. He might opt for a one-year prove-it deal in 2025, and then seek a bigger contract the following offseason.
Sean Manaea
At 32 years old, Sean Manaea was able to have the best season of his career with the Mets, as the southpaw changed his delivery a bit to a more side-arm angle, and it has resulted in a lot of success.
Manaea will be hitting free agency this offseason as one of the better pitchers available. With a 3.47 ERA and some postseason experience as the ace of the Mets’ staff, the southpaw could be a solid second option behind Skubal in the rotation. Also, at his age, he shouldn’t cost the Tigers an exorbitant amount of money.
Jack Flaherty
Arguably, the best potential move for the Tigers would be a reunion with Jack Flaherty. Detroit traded the right-hander at the deadline when they assumed their playoff chances were done, and he has gone on to be a big part of the starting rotation for the Los Angeles Dodgers on their postseason run.
Since Flaherty has already signed with the Tigers once as a free agent and pitched well, a reunion makes a lot of sense for both sides. The veteran right-hander would give Detroit a very capable No.2 behind Skubal.