Detroit Tigers’ Top 3 Priorities for Significant Improvement This Offseason
It was an amazing 2024 season for the Detroit Tigers, as they had one of the best runs in the last couple of months that baseball has seen in a while.
Considering the Tigers were sellers at the trade deadline, it makes it even more impressive that they were able to go as far as they did in the postseason. Now, after winning a playoff series and nearly going to the American League Championship Series, expectations will be much different for Detroit heading into 2025.
While it was a great run by the Tigers, by no means is this a perfect team. The organization still has a lot of work to do to get Detroit to become a World Series contender in the coming years, but they might be closer than originally thought based on success in 2024.
With the offseason starting for the Tigers, here are their top 3 priorities heading into the winter.
Figure Out Baez
As a team that isn’t one of the biggest spenders in the league, it is a massive problem that the highest paid player on the team might be one of the worst players on the team. The decision to sign Javier Baez to a massive deal was a questionable one at the time, and it is one that has been a failure so far.
For the next three years, the shortstop is going to be making about $25 million per season, which is money the Tigers would love to be spending elsewhere. In 2024, the shortstop totaled a .184 batting average, as he was a detriment to the team and the offense. There aren’t a lot of options for Detroit with three years and that much money left on his contract, but figuring out something would be ideal.
Power Hitter
During the stretch run, the Tigers saw their offense improve quite a bit with players like Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene playing well. However, this is a lineup that is still clearly in need of a bona fide middle of the order power hitter.
With Spencer Torkelson not really getting the job done in that department at first base, that seems like a logical position Detroit could target a power hitter. If the Tigers can add some veteran pop in the middle of the order, it should really help take some of the pressure off their pitching staff.
Top-End Starter
2024 was the year that Detroit saw the emergence of Tarik Skubal. After showing some signs he might be breaking out in 2023, the Tigers likely didn’t imagine they would get the type of production that they did from the southpaw this season.
Even though Skubal is a true ace, Detroit had a lot of question marks in the rotation after trading Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline. Adding another starter of a similar caliber would help the Tigers in the postseason, as they relied very heavily on their bullpen.