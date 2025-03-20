Adding High Leverage Relief Pitcher Was Savvy Move by Detroit Tigers This Offseason
With the start of the regular season right around the corner for the Detroit Tigers, the franchise will have lofty expectations after a strong offseason.
Despite the winter starting off a bit slow for the Tigers, things heated up, and the team made some nice improvements.
Coming into the offseason, there was some concern that the franchise wasn’t going to spend money after some quiet years in free agency. However, they ended up making multiple free agent additions, putting those concerns to rest.
The reunion with Jack Flaherty was arguably the best move by the franchise this winter. They certainly had a need to add a front-end starter in the rotation to support Tarik Skubal, especially in a playoff series. Considering the success the right-hander had with the team in 2024, it made a lot of sense for both sides.
Furthermore, it would have been a perfect offseason for Detroit if they were able to sign Alex Bregman, but they ultimately came up just short.
However, while there were a few notable signings like Flaherty, Alex Cobb, and Gleyber Torres, there was also one that might have flown a little under-the-radar, but could be just as impactful.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required) recently spoke about the best under-the-radar move for the Tigers this winter being the addition of relief pitcher, Tommy Kahnle.
“I loved the Tommy Kahnle pickup to help fortify their bullpen, even if he never throws another fastball the rest of his career.”
After watching Kahnle pitch for the New York Yankees in the postseason, there is certainly a chance that he never throws another pitch besides his great changeup ever again.
The talented right-hander relied heavily on the pitch, and it worked out quite well for him. While most pitchers use the changeup to compliment their fastball, Kahnle pretty much just relies on the movement to be an effective pitch.
With all the jokes aside about only throwing one pitch for the rest of his career, he has been a really effective pitcher in his career and has some excellent experience pitching in the postseason.
The 35-year-old had an excellent 2024 campaign with the Yankees, totaling a 2.11 ERA in 42.2 innings of work in the regular season. In the playoffs, he allowed just two runs in 8.2 innings of work.
The bullpen was a strength of the Tigers in 2024 and the unit will be even better with Kahnle.
With roles in the bullpen always being fluid for Detroit, the veteran right-hander should fit in seamlessly.
Overall, it was a great signing by the Tigers, who will be seeking to make a long postseason run in 2025.