Detroit Tigers Receive Strong Offseason Grade Despite Missing Out on Ideal Target
With the offseason coming to a close, the Detroit Tigers have had one of their best winters in quite some time.
After an amazing year, the Tigers knew that they had a good opportunity to build upon the success from last campaign this offseason.
Despite things starting out slow, they were able to accomplish that with some notable signings in free agency.
For the pitching staff, they brought back Jack Flaherty, who they traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline, and also added Alex Cobb for some veteran depth.
The addition of Flaherty really solved a need for them at the top of their rotation. In the postseason last year, they lacked a strong option behind Tarik Skubal, but that has now been addressed.
Despite the bullpen being a strength, Detroit signed Tommy Kahnle, who will be able to be used in high-leverage situations.
For the lineup, they didn’t do as much as some might have hoped, but Gleyber Torres is a proven veteran who is an upgrade to the batting order overall.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently graded the offseason for the Tigers. They received a solid grade of a ‘B’ for their efforts this winter.
“Losing out on Alex Bregman to the Red Sox in free agency despite making him the best long-term offer hurt their grade, but signing second baseman Gleyber Torres helped them because he improves their offense.”
If Detroit was able to sign Bregman this winter, it really would have been a perfect offseason for them.
The former All-Star third baseman appeared like a perfect fit for the Tigers, and Detroit was also a good fit for him as well.
However, the lucrative deal he signed with the Boston Red Sox made more sense for him than the Tigers’ offer.
While the pitching staff should be much improved, the lineup will be something worth monitoring still.
A right-handed bat for the middle of the order would still be ideal, but at this point in the offseason, that need might have to wait until the trade deadline.
Due to their success last season, the outlook and the perception of the team has drastically changed.
This was a team that was just one win away from the American League Championship Series last year, and they have the reigning American League Cy Young at the top of the rotation.
If some of the young hitters continue to develop and get better throughout the season, the Tigers could end up being a title contender in 2025 if things go right.
Thanks to a strong offseason, this is the best position the team has been in going into a season in a long time.