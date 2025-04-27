A.J. Hinch Focused on Keeping Detroit Tigers 'Grounded' Amid Strong Start
The Detroit Tigers entered action on Sunday with the American League's best record.
Considering who hasn't suited up for them yet this season, the start has been remarkable.
They are proving to the doubters that last year's late run into the playoffs was no fluke by showcasing their dominant pitching and improved offense.
Any team in Major League Baseball enjoys getting out to hot starts, but they all know it doesn't matter how the season begins if things taper out at the end.
That's why manager A.J. Hinch is focused on keeping his young players concentrated on what's ahead, understanding that this is a marathon, not a sprint.
"I mean, we are built to run the full race and we aren't even barely a month into this. So, we are going to stay grounded. We are going to keep riding these guys and trying to get better. There are a lot of areas we can get better and so I just refuse to look at the big picture and these dates and these records," he said, per Jared Ramsey of The Detroit Free Press.
Still, it's hard not to pay attention to what this group has done thus far.
After winning both games of their doubleheader on Saturday, they have gotten off to one of the best starts in franchise history. And with a chance to sweep the three-game set on Sunday, more praise will be heaped upon the Tigers if they come out on top in the finale.
The good news for Hinch is that it doesn't seem like he has too much to do when it comes to keeping his team focused on staying grounded.
"We love where we are at, but it doesn't get us anywhere. It just tells us where we are at this moment. Our guys are really, really focused on, 'How do you win a series?' Tomorrow is, 'How do you sweep the series?'" he stated.
Whether Detroit pulls off the sweep or not, this team has made a statement in the early going.
Maintaining that success will be the next step for the young core.