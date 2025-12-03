Tigers Shockingly Reported to Have Trade Interest in Star Infielder This Winter

The Detroit Tigers go into the offseason needing to make the kind of move which separates them from the pack and elevates them from fringe American League contender to legitimate force to be reckoned with.

Over the last two seasons, Detroit has shown flashes of competing for a championship, but ultimately various issues with the roster have kept them from doing just that. Ultimately, this is a star-driven league, and the Tigers have been at least one star short.

If Detroit wants to change that this offseason, sure they could take the big swing in free agency and end up with a huge contract on the books. What if, instead, though,they could acquire a superstar who just so happens to be on one of baseball's best contracts via the trade market?

Ahead of the winter meetings, the Arizona Diamondbacks are shopping around their sensational second baseman Ketel Marte, and in an article this week, prominent plugged in baseball insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today mentioned the Motor City as a potential destination.

Nightengale Links Tigers to Potential Ketel Marte Trade

Jul 30, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) makes a throw in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"The Diamondbacks continue to have operators standing by ready to field your phone calls," Nightengale wrote. "They have told anyone and everyone they are willing to listen to offers for their All-Star second baseman, who signed a six-year, $116.5 million deal last spring with $46 million in deferred money,..They need help, and Marte is their most valuable trade chip. The Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays, who have plenty of pitching, are all on the radar."

For the money he makes, Marte is one of the best values in all of baseball and has been an MVP candidate in each of the last three years. With a 16.1 bWAR since 2023, including an absurd 6.8 bWAR 2024 season in just 136 games, the 32-year-old is a bona fide superstar.

For Detroit to be legitimately interested in considering giving up what it would take to get him though, they would have to find a role for him.

Would Tigers Be Able to Fit Marte in Current and Long-Term Plans?

Jun 11, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) at bat against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While this seems like a crazy question to ask on the surface, given how great Marte is and the kind of presence he would instantly bring, it's one that must be asked.

For one, after accepting his qualifying offer, Gleyber Torres is set to occupy second base this season for Detroit, while top prospect Kevin McGonigle is projected by most scouts to find his long-term home at the keystone as well.

Perhaps Marte would be willing to switch positions, but he has not played anywhere else in the big leagues and this would come with its own set of major growing pains.

Still though, Marte's bat -- which has provided a slash line of .283/.368/.519 over the last three years -- is strong enough and such a perfect fit that a case can be made to bring him in and figure things out from there, even if it meant trading Torres.

If Arizona really is determined to get rid of Marte and his incredibly team-friendly deal, there would have to be other questions to answer for the Tigers, but they should absolutely be interested.

As the winter meetings approach next week, keep an eye on Detroit's name in the rumor mill for Marte.

