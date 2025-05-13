Alex Bregman Speaks Out on Choosing Boston Red Sox Over Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have had a phenomenal start to their 2025 campaign. Just one year removed from surprising the baseball world and sneaking in to the playoffs, they have jumped out to a 27-15 record, the best mark in the American League at the time of writing, and tied for the second best in Major League Baseball.
The Tigers have received key contributions from many in the lineup, with even Javier Baez becoming a productive member of the roster in his move to shortstop. It was spurred on by the front office's additions of Gleyber Torres over the winter, but one of their prime targets just slipped through their fingers.
Alex Bregman was coveted by many teams in free agency last offseason. Rumors abounded that the third baseman would land in Detroit, but he ultimately decided to sign with the Boston Red Sox, where he has experienced a career-best year at the plate so far.
With the two teams meeting for the first time this year, the veteran third baseman spoke to reporters about his decision of the Red Sox over the Tigers on Monday.
Alex Bregman Speaks About Choosing Red Sox Over Tigers in Free Agency
The veteran was met by a chorus of boos in his first plate appearance at Comerica Park, but they quickly turned to cheers after he lined out to center field.
“It was not a diss of Detroit,” Bregman said of his decision. “I made a decision to come play for the Boston Red Sox, and I’m super excited to be here playing for this ballclub.”
Bregman had ties to both franchises with Detroit's manager, AJ Hinch, and Boston's manager, Alex Cora. Hinch was Bregman's manager with the Houston Astros for the first four years of his Major League career, while Cora served as the bench coach under Hinch.
In his first year playing for Cora, Bregman has turned back the clock and reminded many of his last year under Hinch. To this point in 2025, Bregman has batted .309/.388/.564 with nine home runs, 31 RBI and a 163 OPS+. That OPS+ mark is one point higher than his career high, which he set in 2019, Hinch's last year with the Astros.
The All-Star third baseman is no stranger to boos. He, along with many members of the Astros teams in the Hinch era, have gotten them everywhere they go since the sign-stealing scandal. For Bregman, the boos from the fans were nothing new, even if they were for a completely different reason this time.
“Probably similar to the one that I’ve gotten here over the last six years,” Bregman said. “It is what it is. It’s part of it. To be honest, I’m just super happy to be able to be playing the game of baseball at this level, and playing against a great team.”