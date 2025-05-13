Watch: Tigers Star Riley Greene Slams Little League Home Run Against Red Sox
The Detroit Tigers got their series against the Boston Red Sox started off with a bang on Monday evening in the Motor City.
With rookie sensation Jackson Jobe on the hill, anticipation was high and he did not disappoint during an electric first inning before Gleyber Torres got the offensive party started in the bottom half.
It was the third inning where everything broke loose and the Tigers wound up putting nine runs on the board to take a 12-0 lead.
While things were still within reach and the score at 3-0 with runners at second and third and no one out, Riley Greene ripped what should have been just a single to right field.
Instead, it got by Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu on the ground and Greene -- who was credited with just two RBI -- was able to score all the way from first base for a classic Little League home run:
Greene does not get official credit for a home run, however it was probably the favorite one of his career from his time as a youngster all the way to the big leagues.
As for the game, things only got more out of hand from there as Detroit grabbed a 12-run lead and will try to protect it over the final few innings of the game in order to lock down a victory in the first of a three-game set against the Red Sox.
Barring something wildly unforeseen, the Tigers are well on their way to a tremendous result in the opener.