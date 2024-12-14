Alex Cobb Reveals What Set Detroit Tigers Apart From Others in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers made a big free agency move when they awarded veteran right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb with a one-year deal worth $15 million with the chance to be worth up to $17 million through innings incentives.
Bringing in Cobb, though it didn't exactly light the fanbase on fire, has the potential to be a low-risk high-upside signing for Detroit just as Jack Flaherty proved to be last year. While the Tigers would have probably loved to bring back Flaherty in free agency after trading him at the deadline seemingly sitting out of contention, the way the pitching market played out made that goal not very realistic.
Detroit's staff - especially the pitching staff - has a knack for getting the most out of what's already in the clubhouse, and that's exactly what pitching coach and Baseball America Coach of the Year Chris Fetter will try to do with Cobb. Asked about what set the Tigers apart in terms of their pitching department, Cobb referenced the Flaherty situation as well as his prior relationship with Scott Harris going back to their days in San Francisco together.
"I think every team pitches you on [development]," Cobb said. "I think what separates Detroit is the fact that I know Scott, I know his background, and I have talked to other free agents, people that have gone through the process with them that said it was different there....Their data is a little bit different, and they have the staff that knows how to translate it into athlete terms of understanding rather than just being really biomechanical and hoping you grasp it. They've got guys on staff who know how to translate it well."
Cobb has struggled through tons of injuries throughout his career and in 2024 was able to make just three starts. He was extremely effective in those starts however, sporting a 2.76 ERA in 16.1 innings pitched. But in the two years prior, Cobb had arguably the best and most healthy run of his career, making 56 starts from 2022-23 and putting up a 3.80 ERA with 282 strikeouts in just over 300 innings pitched.
If the Tigers can get that version of Cobb, this will be a contract that was well worth the money. Based on the reasoning for Cobb choosing Detroit in the first place, it seems more likely than not that this staff will be able to get the absolute most out of the 13-year veteran.