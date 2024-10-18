All-Star Outfielder Named Best Detroit Tigers Player Under 25 Years Old
It was an amazing season for the Detroit Tigers, as they were able to reach Game 5 of the American League Division Series.
Nobody saw this run coming from the Tigers, as at the MLB Trade Deadline, they were well out of playoff contention and were sellers. Generally speaking, when a team is a seller at the deadline, they don’t go on a historic run to the playoffs.
The young Detroit squad wasn’t expected to break out this soon, as they had been trying to build from within. However, they will certainly have expectations moving forward now after the team had a ton of success in 2024.
Luckily, the future is very bright for the Tigers. Even though they made the playoffs and had a lot of success, Detroit has just started to touch the surface of what this team can be.
While Tarik Skubal rightfully got a lot of attention as the ace of the staff and the future American League Cy Young Award winner, Riley Greene was the straw that stirred the drink in the lineup.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named Greene the best player on the team under 25 years old.
“The No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft and a top-tier prospect during his time in the minors, Riley Greene has steadily improved over his three seasons in the majors, culminating in his first All-Star selection in 2024. He hit .294/.353/.521 in 133 plate appearances with runners in scoring position, and provided a young team on the rise with an offensive star to serve as the centerpiece of an evolving offense. He still has another year before he becomes eligible for arbitration, making him one of the best bargains in the sport.”
Even though there is a lot of talent in Detroit under 25 years old, Greene is certainly the best. At just 23 years old, the slugger was able to make his first All-Star Game, as he had a great campaign.
In 2024, Greene totaled 24 home runs, 27 doubles, 74 RBIs, and .262 batting average. Through the season, the All-Star was the best hitter for the Tigers, and he hadn’t even reached his prime yet.
With a combination of Green and Skubal in the lineup and leading the rotation, the future is very bright for Detroit. Both of these players are young and there is a lot of more young talent on the way to helping the team win.