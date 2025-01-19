At Least One Team Is Now out of Sweepstakes for Detroit Tigers Top Target
Detroit Tigers fans are hoping the front office makes one splash this offseason.
Following their incredible run to the American League Division Series where they came just one win away from competing in the ALCS, there was some thought that would be the catalyst for the ownership group to green light some spending.
That largely hasn't happened thus far.
The Tigers did hand separate one-year, $15 million contracts to Alex Cobb and Gleyber Torres, but while those additions do boost this roster by expanding pitching depth and increasing the pop in their lineup, neither player is a true gamechanger.
Alex Bregman would be, though.
These two parties have been linked throughout the entirety of this offseason, especially when it became clear the two-time World Series champion would not re-sign with the Houston Astros.
A reunion with manager A.J. Hinch and him manning the hot corner on a long-term contract makes a ton of sense on paper, but the star third baseman has not signed a deal yet because he hasn't gotten an offer he or his agent are looking to receive.
Detroit doesn't seem like the team that will give him the roughly $200 million deal that he wants, but the further this process drags out with Spring Training getting closer, the more likely it becomes his asking price has to be lowered.
And if options begin to dwindle, that is another positive thing for the Tigers.
That seems to have happened with one rumored suitor no longer interested in signing Bregman to a contract.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, the Chicago Cubs have taken themselves out of the running with president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer stating they are eyeing internal options at third base instead of going the free agency route.
While the Cubs aren't high spenders by any means and weren't a threat to offer Bregman a megadeal, they were reported to have interest in him if the star slugger was willing to take a short-term deal.
When it was made clear by Bregman he would not be signing that type of contract, Chicago seemingly has crossed him off their list.
That's huge for Detroit.
The less options Bregman has on the open market the better chance they have of signing him, even if they don't offer him the exact type of deal he's looking for this winter.