Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Detroit Tigers During the 2025 MLB Season
Excitement is back surrounding Detroit Tigers baseball again.
That's what happens when a young roster filled with future stars is able to make a run into the playoffs and eliminate a team in the midst of dynastic run.
While the Tigers ultimately came up short of every team's goal to win a championship, what they accomplished in 2024 has everyone in the baseball world buzzing about what this group might be able to do going forward.
Detroit's offseason was measured, though.
They went after Alex Bregman but came up short, and without other high-profile additions made, the team is coming into the 2025 campaign with a group that largely looks the same.
And that was before the injury bug hit.
The Tigers will have to deal with a makeshift outfield unit after Parker Meadows, Matt Vierling and Wenceel Perez picked up injuries in camp that will keep them on the shelf to start the year.
Nonetheless, the expectations for this team are high after what they accomplished last season.
But what are the best and worst-case scenarios for Detroit in 2025?
Best Case
Win the AL Central
The magical run the Tigers went on overshadowed the fact they were seemingly out of the playoff race ahead of the deadline, causing the front office to be sellers and waive the proverbial white flag.
It took an epic turnaround for them to even earn a Wild Card spot, something that shouldn't be overlooked when discussing what this team can accomplish this year.
Winning the division would be no small feat.
The Cleveland Guardians won 92 games last season. The Kansas City Royals are ascending. And the Minnesota Twins have a talented roster.
Finishing in first place is going to be tough, and it's going to take being consistent throughout the year for Detroit to accomplish that, something they haven't shown thus far.
The good news is their rotation is much better on paper than it was in 2024.
Reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal looked dominant in spring training. Jack Flaherty re-signed to give them a high-end No. 2. Casey Mize seems to have tapped into his potential that made him the top overall pick in 2018. And Jackson Jobe has ace-caliber stuff.
Offensively, they are a question mark, and that could be what holds them back.
But if the pitching stays elite and the lineup takes a step forward, they have enough talent to win an AL Central division that could be one of the most competitive in Major League Baseball.
Worst Case
Missing the Playoffs
All the positive momentum would come to a halt if this happens, and that would be the worst thing that could take place for this organization.
While it's something that no one wants to think about when there is so much optimism surrounding this team, it's also a real possibility.
Flaherty could regress. Mize might still struggle at this level. Jobe could get shelled and get sent down to the minors. And pitching injuries are always a concern for a team that didn't have real starting pitching depth last season.
The offense could also have major issues.
Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene have struggled to consistently stay on the field. Spencer Torkelson is a wild card when it comes to what he brings. Gleyber Torres was a nice addition, but he can't carry a lineup. And Javier Baez has to prove he can be even a serviceable hitter after what he's done the last few years.
Missing the playoffs would be doomsday for the Tigers, but it's more likely than people want to admit.