Breaking Down Why Detroit Tigers Can Win World Series in 2024
The Detroit Tigers were able to pull off one of the wildest runs to make the playoffs in recent memory, as they were able to clinch a Wild Card Spot in the American League.
After a great couple of months to end the season, the Tigers will be facing the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round. This will be a huge challenge and a great opportunity for a young Detroit team to gain experience in the playoffs.
The Astros have been to seven straight American League Championship Series, and they have the talent to make that eight straight this year. This will be a fun series to watch, as it will kick off with an excellent pitching matchup in Game 1.
For the Tigers, while making the playoffs was nice, they will now be focused on trying to win the whole thing. While it might seem unlikely for Detroit, recent years have shown that Wild Card teams have a lot of success.
Jeff Passan of ESPN.com recently spoke about how the Tigers could keep this crazy run going and win a World Series.
“The Tigers are a whole greater than the sum of their parts. Riley Greene is an All-Star caliber left fielder, and flanking him on the other side of Meadows is Kerry Carpenter, the best hitter of the bunch. Their infield makes the necessary plays and hits enough, and their bullpen is ridiculous, a testament to the pitching program developed in Scott Harris' tenure as Detroit's president of baseball operations. To those who can't make sense of how this happened: Join the club. End-of-season leaps of this magnitude are rare gems, and Detroit deserves a winner.”
Coming into the first round of the playoffs, Detroit is going to be a big underdog, but there are some reasons to believe in the team. One of the main reasons to believe in the Tigers is that they have an ace on their staff in Tarik Skubal.
The southpaw is going to win the American League Cy Young this season and that will give them a chance to win any game he starts. In addition to Skubal, the Tigers have an excellent bullpen to lean on, which is a big advantage in the postseason.
If Detroit can continue to get the production from their lineup like they have in the last few months, they could very well keep up their winning ways. Over the course of the hot stretch, the Tigers have beaten a lot of playoff teams, as they shouldn’t be afraid of anyone with how well they are playing. Even though it might be a long shot, nothing is impossible for this Detroit team.