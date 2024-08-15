Can Detroit Tigers Complete Sweep of Mariners on Thursday Afternoon?
Taking a look at recent results around the MLB will present you with something surprising. The Detroit Tigers, who were clear sellers ahead of the deadline at the end of July, are one of the hottest teams in baseball.
They have won three games in a row and are 6-4 in their last 10 games. The only team playing better than them in the American League over that stretch is the Houston Astros, who have won eight games in a row.
That is the perfect recipe for disaster for the Seattle Mariners, whom the Tigers are wrapping up a series against on Thursday afternoon. Not only are the Mariners losing ground in the AL West because of how hot the Astros are, but they have been unable to figure out Detroit.
Last week, the Tigers went to T-Mobile Park in Seattle and won the first two games of the series. They were on the verge of a sweep before Mitch Haniger hit a three-run, walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth to get the Mariners a win.
This week, the teams faced off again at Comerica Park. It must feel like Groundhog day in Seattle, as Detroit had their number again.
Behind ace Tarik Skubal in the opener, the Tigers destroyed the Mariners, 15-1. On Wednesday, it was an extra-inning victory for Detroit, who won 3-2 thanks to a pinch hit, walkoff double by Akil Baddoo off of Collin Snider.
The Tigers showed a lot of resilience in the game, as Bryan Woo shut them down for seven innings of shutout ball. But, in the bottom of the eighth inning down two, Kerry Carpenter came through with a two-run homer.
It was his third bomb of the series, as he has been a thorn in the Mariners' side. Will Seattle be able to slow him down and salvage Game 3 of this series? Bryce Miller, who is 9-7 on the season with a 3.46 ERA, will be tasked with the challenge for Seattle.
Opposing him for Detroit is Alex Faedo. It is the second time in as many days that A.J. Hinch will be using a relief pitcher as his opener, as Keider Montero and Skubal are the only starting pitchers that have been used and scheduled to pitch in the coming days.
According to oddsmakers, it is the Mariners who will have an edge entering the game as -137 favorites. The Tigers have been installed as +117 underdogs on the moneyline, a role they have thrived in recently. An over/under of eight runs has been listed for total.