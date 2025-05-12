Clear Tigers Trade Target Emerges as Starting Rotation Takes First Big Hit
Tarik Skubal has appropriately taken the baseball world by storm. The defending American League Cy Young Award winner is on a collision course to win it again and is a key part of the Detroit Tigers' lead in the AL Central.
But he can't do it on his own — he needs a supporting cast to make sure his outstanding statlines don't go to waste.
Despite a blemish here and there, Jackson Jobe has been solid and encouraged in his first full year in the majors. His 4.88 ERA is balooned by his most recent blowup start in Colorado. Outside that, he's allowed three or fewer runs in five of six starts.
Reese Olsen has gone from promising to flat out reliable at just 25 years old with his 3.03 ERA and 40 strikeouts.
But there's some room for growth in other parts. Jack Flaherty, who everyone was excited to have back after being shipped to the Dodgers at the trade deadline in 2024, has had a rough stretch of starts, allowing at least four runs in three consecutive outings.
Casey Mize was sent to IL for a strained hamstring. He enters the injured list with a 2.53 ERA and impressive 1.01 WHIP, numbers the Tigers are sad to lose.
Who Should the Detroit Tigers Puruse in a Trade?
Simply put, there are some holes to fill. And there's a bold but clear answer: grabbing Sandy Alcantara from a likely-to-be-selling Miami Marlins team.
Everyone knows what Alcantara, 29, is capable of from his 2022 NL Cy Young campaign. After going through Tommy John and some repeated setbacks, he has not reformed quite to his "normal" self.
Alcantara's 8.62 means he hasn't had a good year so far, obviously. But that also means the current price for his ceiling and track record is as low as it may ever be.
That could mean Miami is hesitant to deal him knowing they'd likely get 80 cents on the dollar for him. But Detroit has a variety of quality pitching prospeects like Owen Hall, Troy Melton, and Jake Miller that they could throw at the Marlins in return to make them feel comfortable.
Once Sandy got to the Tigers, the now proven pitching staff could take their time in molding him back to who he was.