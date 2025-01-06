Could This Creative Deal Get Alex Bregman to Sign With Detroit Tigers?
The Detroit Tigers have had a somewhat quiet offseason so far despite expectations being high for next year.
In 2024, the Tigers were able to snap a lengthy playoff drought thanks to an amazing second half of the season. Despite being sellers and trading away key players like Jack Flaherty at the deadline, Detroit went on to be one of the best teams in the entire league for two months.
During October, they then went on to defeat the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card round and were just one win away from making the American League Championship Series.
Now, as the team gets ready for the upcoming campaign, it will certainly be playoff or bust expectations.
However, despite having the means to improve the team, they have been fairly quiet so far.
With time left this winter and some good players still available, things can change quickly for Detroit.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Tigers would sign Astros star Alex Bregman to a creative three-year, $90 million deal with opt-outs after 2025 and 2026.
“A short-term pact with the Tigers makes sense. It gives a young team that just made the postseason a veteran presence to help it potentially become a regular in the postseason. Signing with Detroit would reunite Bregman with A.J. Hinch, who was his skipper in Houston for the first four seasons of his career.”
Bregman and Detroit have been linked together for much of the offseason, with the two sides being great fits for each other.
It is somewhat surprising that the slugger's market hasn’t been quite as prolific as some may have thought. The longer he remains unsigned, the more likely it becomes he might not get the contract he was initially hoping for this winter.
However, this proposed deal with the Tigers could be an appealing one for both sides.
For Detroit, winning now in 2025 is certainly a goal, and even if Bregman was there for just one year, it would be helpful.
For the Gold Glover, having the flexibility to test the market would be appealing.
Matt Chapman recently signed a deal similar to this with the San Francisco Giants, and received a massive contract during the season after a strong first half of the year.
Bregman would really fit a major need for the Tigers at third base and in the middle of their order.
With a need for a right-hander slugger in the lineup, the 30-year-old would not only help with that, but would be an upgrade at the position defensively.
Since expectations are much higher than they have been in recent seasons, Detroit must continue to try and improve this team.
There are few better fits left on the market, so the Tigers should continue to aggressively pursue the talented third baseman.