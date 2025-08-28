Could This Hypothetical Tigers Trade Package Land Adley Rutschman From Orioles?
The Detroit Tigers have a few areas of their roster they will look to upgrade over the winter regardless of how their postseason goes.
Help is needed on the left side of the infield, where All-Stars Zach McKinstry and Javier Baez have been doing their best to keep things afloat. But their versatility cannot be taken advantage of if they are everyday players at shortstop and third base, respectively. Second base could have an opening as well, depending on how free agency goes for fellow All-Star Gleyber Torres.
Something has to be figured out with the outfield. Riley Greene is locked in at left field, but production has been underwhelming in center field. Keeping Kerry Carpenter healthy to play right field and be the designated hitter is important. Pitching depth could also be used after Jackson Jobe and Reese Olson suffered season-ending injuries in the rotation. Backend bullpen help will also be sought.
First base looks set with Spencer Torkelson providing an important power boost. Catcher looks solid as well with Dillon Dingler emerging this year and Jake Rogers as the backup. However, that hasn’t kept the Tigers from being named as one of the best landing spots in a trade for Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman.
The two-time All-Star is widely expected to be placed on the trade block this winter. There are a lot of contributing factors to that decision. He has struggled at the plate for the last season-and-a-half, and now, the Orioles have committed long-term to their star prospect, Samuel Basallo.
If Rutschman is made available, Detroit should make a run at him. Dingler has been great, and even if his offensive game regresses slightly, it is easy to see why they are comfortable with him behind the plate. But the Orioles star has the potential to elevate this group as a lineup centerpiece, as he has already shown himself capable of doing that in his career.
It would be a great buy-low opportunity. Teams around the league know he is readily available and his recent production doesn’t match his upside. What would it take for the Tigers to acquire him in a trade?
What Would a Tigers Adley Rutschman Trade Package Look Like?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has suggested an interesting trade package. Rutschman would head to Detroit in exchange for two pitchers; right-handers Troy Melton and Jaden Hamm. They are ranked No. 5 and No. 11 amongst the organization’s prospects.
That is a swap Baltimore would probably get behind given their need for pitching help. Melton is already contributing at the Major League level as a starter and relief pitcher. Hamm has immense upside and sits in Double-A after blowing through Single-A Lakeland and High-A West Michigan.
For Detroit, it all comes down to how much of an upgrade Rutschman is over Dingler. The 2020 second-round pick has handled the job well this year, taking over as the starter from Rogers. If the Tigers knew for sure they were getting the 2023 and first-half 2024 version of Rutschman, they would pull the trigger on this deal immediately. But the recent lack of production is certainly concerning, given how long it has lasted, causing quite a conundrum for a team listed as a top landing spot but without a real pressing need at the position.