Could Tigers Considering Trading This Star Catching Prospect?
It's well-documented that the Detroit Tigers believed they were out of the running for the playoffs last year before the trade deadline, prompting the front office to start selling off some pieces.
Their most notable move was to send the resurgent Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers, getting back a solid package of top prospects like Trey Sweeney and Thayron Liranzo.
Sweeney was a Triple-A player while Liranzo was in the lower levels, so the Tigers got the immediate boost from the shortstop when they eventually called him up to The Show for his Major League debut later that season, a promotion that played a part in Detroit going on their magical second half run.
If Sweeney can progress at the plate, then he projects to be the starting shortstop of the future. However, it was Liranzo who was deemed to be the prize of this return.
Currently ranked fifth in the Tigers' pipeline, the switch-hitting catcher projects to be the backstop of Detroit going forward.
But R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports has circled Liranzo as someone the front office might consider moving at this year's trade deadline to get back a player who could help the team win right now.
"I do wonder if they'd consider dealing one of their young backstops (Thayron Liranzo, Josue Briceño) or even shedding a piece of infield depth from the upper parts of their system -- someone likeJace Jung, perhaps?" he wrote.
What makes this statement interesting is that Liranzo seemed like he was going to be the future for the Tigers following the 2024 deadline deal when it came to their catcher position, with fellow lower-level minor leaguer Josue Briceno being an afterthought.
However, since that point, Briceno has taken his game to the next level, becoming the first player in Arizona Fall League history to win the Triple Crown on his way to securing MVP honors.
Briceno has kept that momentum going this year, slashing .268/.383/.610 with 11 home runs and 33 RBI in 34 games at High-A West Michigan, including a historic three-homer, five RBI night.
Meanwhile, Liranzo has struggled this season with Double-A Erie, slashing .193/.333/.349 with four homers and 14 RBI in 31 games.
All of a sudden, it's Briceno who is the more highly-touted prospect, with him ranked fourth compared to Liranzo being ranked fifth.
That could cause Detroit to view Liranzo as the more expendable piece, opting to build a strong trade package around the coveted young catcher while holding onto Briceno.
The Tigers have some more time to make that decision since the trade deadline isn't until July 31.
But this will be something to keep an eye on, especially because Detroit is in a position to add a difference maker who can get them to the next level.