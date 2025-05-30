Tigers Emerging Prospect Mashes Three Home Runs During Historic Night in High-A
The Detroit Tigers have the best farm system in all of Major League Baseball and are full to the brim with potential future superstars.
While top to bottom the organization is terrific, understandably the big three gets most of the national attention in Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle and Bryce Rainer.
All three may be future superstars, however, it's the one just outside the trio who is making the most noise in the minor leagues right now and could prove to be the best out of all of them by the time it's all said and done.
Already having an incredible first full professional season, Detroit's No. 4 prospect Josue Briceño took things up another notch on Thursday night.
Josue Briceño Mashes Three Home Runs For High-A West Michigan
Prior to Thursday, Briceño was already having a huge year, slashing .244/.366/.513 with eight home runs and 28 RBI.
However, he did something truly special with the bat during a 14-1 victory over Dayton, crushing three home runs and a double to collect five RBI in the process.
After the historic game, Briceño's slash line jumped to an absurd .268/.383/.610 now with 11 home runs and 33 RBI in just 34 games.
Originally signing with the Tigers as an international free agent out of Venzuela back in 2022, the 20-year-old is starting to come into his own over the last calendar year.
Last season, he played 40 games in Low-A after spending the bulk of 2023 in rookie ball, but it was the Arizona Fall League where he really started to get on the scouting community's radar.
Briceño made history out west by becoming the first player in the 30-plus-year history of the AFL to hit for a Triple Crown, slashing an incredible .433/.509/.867 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI in just a 25-game sample size.
Collecting 39 hits along the way, he was named the MVP of the league.
As a result, he began this season in High-A.
If he keeps hitting the ball like this, it won't be long before Briceño gets the call up to Double-A and continues his march towards the big leagues.
Currently ranked the No. 81 prospect in all of baseball, keep an eye on the young slugger to start shooting up that list over the next couple of years as he continues to mash everything in site.
Detroit has a ton of young studs to keep an eye on, and if Briceño hasn't been added to that list just yet, it might be time to do just that.