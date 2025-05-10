Could Trade for Controversial Red Sox Star be Tigers’ Solution for Third Base?
The Detroit Tigers are one of the best teams in baseball headed into this weekend and have really been one of the stories of the season here in the early going.
With a nasty pitching staff that has got it done in the rotation and the bullpen along with a lineup which has gotten the absolute most out of its stars, it has been quite the first month and a half in the Motor City.
No team is perfect however, and the Tigers have a serious hole both on defense and in the lineup.
Detroit has been forced to start four different names at third base this season and collectively as a group, they rank outside of the top-20 in baseball for OPS from the position.
Of course, the plan all offseason was Alex Bregman, but it didn't work out. It just so happens though that the place Bregman ended up has a major problem developing on its hands.
Could Tigers Be a Trade Contender for Rafael Devers?
If wild Devers trade talk feels like déjà vu, that's because it is.
The slugger was not happy with the Boston Red Sox wanting him to cede third base in favor of Bregman, and though he eventually moved to designated hitter willingly, it was more dramatic than it should have been.
Now, the Red Sox are dealing with first baseman Triston Casas being lost for the remainder of the season after a freak injury. The most obvious solution for the moment seems to be moving Devers to first, however he has told the media that not only does he not want to do that, he is upset about the request.
Now, it should be noted that a player who is clearly selfish might not be the best idea to bring to a Detroit team that is humming, however the allure of his bat might be enough to overlook it.
Devers clearly wants to play third base, and while he is not good there defensively, his power more than makes up for it.
If the young slugger who is under contract for the better part of the next decade actually does have a relationship with his team that's shattered, the Tigers should be one of the first teams on the phone.
This is clearly a very special group in Detroit right now, and if they can turn their biggest weakness into a strength, it's absolutely worth investigating.