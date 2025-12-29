Tigers Could Regret Allowing Young Slugger to Get Away in Tough Roster Call

The Detroit Tigers needed to make some changes this offseason to a lineup that ultimately failed to do its job down the stretch, both in the regular season and into the playoffs.

Thus far in the offseason, the focus has been more so on pitching than any sort of offensive need, however, that does not mean there have not been shake-ups to the lineup. The most notable change so far came as the result of a pitching signing, given the room that needed to be created for a new face.

When Detroit officially announced the re-signing of resurgent trade deadline reliever Kyle Finnegan, it also came with the news that they were designating fan favorite rotation outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy for assignment.

There was a ton of ways the Tigers could have gone here, but ultimately deciding to DFA Malloy was a choice that will be scrutinized all season long depending on where he ends up. Given what the young slugger brings to a lineup, Detroit and Scott Harris could wind up regretting the choice dramatically.

Tigers Could Wind Up Kicking Themselves for Letting Malloy Go

Justyn-Henry Malloy celebrates walk-off single against Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Malloy has been with Detroit since the 2023 season, largely with Triple-A Toledo, and since arriving in a trade from the Atlanta Braves, he has done nothing but hit for power and get on base in the minor leagues.

His numbers in 2025 were particularly phenomenal, slashing .322/.453/.502 with 84 hits in 72 games played. Though his MLB numbers -- .221/.346/.308 -- in 2025 were nothing to write home about, there's still a ton to like about his game.

Malloy has a borderline elite eye, walking and getting on base at an elite rate and in general not swinging at bad pitches. His problem, of course, is that the power has not translated to the MLB level, and he is not a great defender, setting him up as a future DH.

At just 25 years old though and with so much to like, why would Harris give up on him?

Why Would Tigers Not Part Ways with Someone Else?

Malloy has put himself into an interesting bind with what he excels at and what he struggles with. Though he is solid at several things, the unfortunate reality is that he is not an every day level player at any of them, and not having this ability put him on the roster bubble.

He is not a strong defender, and though he is very solid when it comes to drawing walks, the bat, when he does swing, has just not come around at the MLB level. With essentially no shown ability to drive the ball against big league pitching, Malloy is unfortunately likely a career designated hitter who does not hit all that well.

The youngster has done enough to earn himself a spot on someone's 40-man roster, but unless something changes dramatically in his game, Malloy may already be maxed out.

Of course, this will not stop fans in Detroit from analyzing every at-bat he has this upcoming season -- wherever that is -- to see if the Tigers made the right call or not.

