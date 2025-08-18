Crucial Tigers Relief Pitcher Returns From Long-Term Injury Suffered in 2024
The Detroit Tigers have put together an extremely impressive 2025 campaign, and after a relatively slow late-July, they have rapidly found their stride again and opened up the gap for the division lead to 8.5 games. Additionally, they remain in the race for the top seed in the American League, only a half-game back on the rising Toronto Blue Jays.
The Tigers have needed some help in their bullpen, though, with names rotating in and out on a weekly basis. It feels like they are looking to try and find someone to solidify their group. Injuries have been a difficulty for them to overcome, not only in terms of relief pitching but as a team, and that is just the nature of the beast in baseball and every sport.
On the bright side, according to a new report, one of their more critical relief arms, who has been out for quite a while due to injury, is set to join the team once again. After missing nearly a year due to his previous setback, Detroit will now be able to make a late addition to the group, who could raise the ceiling of the bullpen soon.
Which Reliever is Returning to the Lineup After a Long-Term Injury?
In an announcement from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, he reported that reliever Alex Lange has been activated from the 60-day injured list. Additionally, as a corresponding move, relief pitcher Bailey Horn has been optioned back to Triple-A Toledo.
Lange is a huge piece of this Tigers bullpen group, and has been previously for a few years. His 2023 season was one of his most impressive, closing out 26 games while putting together a 3.68 ERA as well. While he won't be closing for now, more than likely with Kyle Finnegan and Will Vest taking the reins, he should be a viable option pretty much anywhere as a reliever.
2024 was not all that great for Lange, as he would appear in only 21 games and post a 4.34 ERA, 1.768 WHIP, 21 strikeouts, 17 walks, 16 runs allowed and two saves. His role was somewhat hit or miss, and he just could not produce at times. With an injury holding him out for much of the year, he was just all-around in a bad spot.
Now, with his injury fully cleared, he should be able to put together a decent few weeks of baseball heading into what should be a Postseason appearance for Detroit, barring any crazy circumstances.