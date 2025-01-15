Detroit Tigers Ace Denied Top Spot in MLB Starting Pitcher Rankings
MLB Network revealed its top 10 starting pitchers for 2025 on Tuesday, and its top pick was a controversial one
Shockingly, neither 2024 Cy Young winner (Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and Atlanta Braves southpaw Chris Sale) claimed the top spot. Instead, MLB Network's research team ranked Philadelphia Phillies righty Zack Wheeler No. 1, ahead of both Skubal (No. 2) and Sale (No. 3).
The selection was even more surprising given that Skubal ranked No. 1 in MLB Network's fan poll.
While Wheeler is older and has a more impressive body of work, Skubal was clearly better in 2024. All he did was lead the Major Leagues in wins (18), strikeouts (228) and pitching WAR (6.3) en route to the AL pitching triple crown and a unanimous AL Cy Young award.
Skubal also led the Tigers to their first postseason appearance since 2014 and finished seventh in the AL MVP voting.
Wheeler finished behind Skubal in most categories and has never won a Cy Young award, finishing runner-up to Sale last year.
MLB Network seemed to favor Wheeler based on his durability, consistency and postseason success. He's been one of the best pitchers in baseball for the last five years, whereas Skubal has been limited by injuries and just made his first All-Star team in 2024.
This was Wheeler's fourth straight appearance in MLB Network's top 10 and Skubal's first.
At 28, Skubal is still in the heart of his prime and should have several more dominant seasons ahead of him if he stays healthy. His ERA has improved in all five of his MLB seasons, so he could still be getting better.
With Skubal still two years away from free agency, Detroit is hopeful he can help the team return to the playoffs and pursue its first World Series title since 1984.