Detroit Tigers Ace Issues Greatest Possible Compliment to Rookie Top Prospect
The Detroit Tigers are moving closer and closer towards Opening Day, with the big question on everyone's mind still who is going to fill out the final spots within the starting rotation.
One player who we know for a fact is going to not just be in the rotation but on the very top of it is unanimous American League Cy Young Tarik Skubal, who is going to somehow try to take things up another notch following a historically good 2024 season.
Having already staked his claim as the best pitcher on the planet, it's safe to say there is nobody currently on Detroit's roster who is anywhere near as talented as Skubal or can do the kinds of things the big lefty can.
That may not be true for long however as top prospect Jackson Jobe continues his ascension into what will inevitably become a major role on this season's pitching staff likely sooner rather than later.
While nobody is Skubal - not on the Tigers nor in all of baseball at the moment - even Skubal himself marvels at the talent Jobe possesses. Skubal paid the youngster the highest possible compliment that can be given to a starting pitcher right now when asked by Foul Territory about the kind of stuff Jobe has.
"I don't even want to watch it, because it's better than mine," Skubal said of Jobe.
While Jobe has shown he still has a ways to go in order to unlike the kind of magical stuff he clearly has in the bag, a compliment like that from the ace is not something that should be taken lightly.
For as much as Skubal wants to win, he is potentially the most competitive player in the clubhouse, and he would not casually just drop the line that another pitcher has better stuff than he does unless he absolutely meant it.
Right now, the young Jobe is struggling to make as many hitters swing and miss as he should be, but Skubal himself is a perfect example that harnessing that kind of talent takes time, and Tigers fans should be patient with the young future ace.
It's important to note that Jobe is just 22 years old and having someone his age come in and immediately dominate is a rarity, so if the right-hander does crack the Opening Day starting rotation, panic should not send in when some inevitable growing pains occur.
If someone like Skubal has this much confidence in the future outlook for Jobe however, everyone else certainly should as well.
Hopefully, Detroit is going to get to see both of the studs carving hitters up within the same rotation very soon this season.