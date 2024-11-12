Detroit Tigers Ace Officially Named AL Cy Young Finalist
After leading the Detroit Tigers to the postseason for the first time since 2014, Tarik Skubal has been named an AL Cy Young Finalist by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Ever since his debut in 2020, Skubal has gradually gotten better and broke out in a massive way in 2024. He led all MLB pitchers with 18 wins, 228 strikeouts, and 6.3 bWAR while leading the AL with a 2.39 ERA, 170 ERA+, and 2.50 FIP.
Skubal set new personal bests in just about every statistical category en route to his first All Star selection.
His Manager, AJ Hinch, is also up for a postseason award. He spoke highly of his star pitcher:
"When you see special seasons like this, the hardest thing to do for all of us is to put it in proper context while you're watching it. Think about Miguel Cabrera's Triple Crown, like how incredible that was. And now put it in perspective of his entire career, and we have a whole new perspective. We're going to look at Tarik's year much differently five years from now, 10 years from now, when that list is still short.”- AJ Hinch, Tigers Manager
Skubal will have to beat out Kansas City Royals ace Seth Lugo and Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase. If he does, he would become the sixth Tigers pitcher to take home the award and the first since Max Scherzer did so in 2013
Skubal won the MLB Players Choice Award for AL Pitcher of the Year, and he was a unanimous selection for Tiger of the Year by members of the Detroit chapter of the BBWAA.
By most accounts, Skubal is considered the favorite to win the award. Compared to Lugo, Skubal had a better season in every statistical category aside from innings pitched in two fewer starts. The case between Skubal and Clase will be interesting due to the positional difference.